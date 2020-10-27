September 13, 1950 – October 24, 2020

Jackie Ray Gill passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Bellevue School Gymnasium in Bellevue with the Rev. Robert Slayton, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue, officiating. The visitation will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. The burial will be in the Vashti Cemetery in Vashti under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Jackie was born on Sept. 13, 1950 in Bowie to Raymond and Georgene (Davis) Gill. He married Anna Abbott on Aug. 20, 1983 in Vashti. He was employed at Bellevue Independent School District, where he worked for more than 20 years. During his time at Bellevue, he made many lifelong friends through the faculty and students. He also was a cattle rancher and a member of the Vashti Baptist Church. Jackie was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was a community member of Vashti and Bellevue all his life. He always waved. He always worked hard even up to his last minutes with us here on this earth. His work ethic and generosity were his greatest character traits. If you needed either he was always available.

As a dad, he did all he could to provide. He passed on his knowledge and work ethic to each of us. We did not become the farmer he was, but we will always have that old farm in us. His experience became wisdom and we will miss the advice he would give. As a grandpa, he became the one they all knew would show up to whatever event was important to them. grandkids loved grandpa and the farm and projects and fun. As a husband, he was a partner and a best friend. No words can express how he will be missed. As a brother, he left so many memories, both funny and good, provided guidance, whether solicited of or not. Most of all, he loved.

Jackie Gill was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond Gill, mom, Georgene Gill, grandson, Cason Gill and granddaughter Raylee Gill.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Gill; sisters, Kathy Gill and Paula Jones and husband, Ken; nephew, Brady Mac Jones and wife, Sammie; niece, Kelli Jones; children, James Gill and wife, Jana, Lance Gill and wife, Amanda, Darrel Gill, Maggie Gill, Shelly Detamore and husband, Michael, Shane Gill and wife, Lainie, Jamie Gill and wife, Chrissi and Chrystal Gardner and husband, Jay; 21 grandchildren and six great-grandkids.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net. Memorials may be made to Bellevue ISD at PO Box 38, Bellevue, TX 76228.

