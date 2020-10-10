Jackrabbit cross country teams finish third in meets

The Bowie cross country teams ran at Seymour and Stephenville on Wednesday morning and did well despite the heat.

Both teams finished third overall with the boy’s team running in Seymour and the girls at Stephenville.

The Jackrabbits were led by Sid Mayfield, who finished eighth overall with a time of 17:59.

Not far behind was Nathan Rogers finishing ninth overall.

Other scoring runners included Ignacio Saucedo finishing 14th, Andrew Sandoff finishing 21st and Alex Castro finishing 31st.

The Lady Rabbits were led by Samantha Clarke finishing seventh overall with a time of 14:38.

The top five Bowie runners included Jojo Villarreal finishing 14th, Kaydee Jones finishing 15th, Hannah Craddock finishing 17th and Desarai Reyes finishing 18th.

Coach Joe Crabb thought the heat and hilly course challenged his girls in their race, but they continue to look better.

Both teams will get a preview of the district course next week when they run at Holliday on Oct. 16.

To see results for all of the Bowie high school runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.