June 19, 1955 – October 18, 2020

NOCONA – James “Jayme” Fairbanks, 65, died on Oct. 18, 2020 at his home in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Fairbanks was born on June 19, 1955 to Captain John Willis Fairbanks and Autra Lee Fairbanks in Bethesda, MD. He was a hard worker working as a Joint Commission Specialist at United Regional Hospital. Fairbanks was a lifelong student of the Bible, he always studied it when he could and was always a student of The Lord’s Word. He played racquetball in his younger years and baseball at Louisiana State University on a full-ride scholarship. He loved his wife Rebel whom he married on March 23, 2006 in Anchorage, AK.

Fairbanks was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerry Fairbanks and sister, Jackie Lee Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Rebel Fairbanks, Nocona; son, Hunter Ming, College Station; sister, Julie Edmiston, Marshall and one niece and nephew.

Memorials may be made to Wild Bird Rescue, 4611 Lake Shore Dr., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.