October 3, 1931 – October 20, 2020

NOCONA – Jimmie Dean Plumlee, 89, died on Oct. 20, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2020 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Jerry Woods Chapel officiated by the Rev. Dave Woodbury. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

Plumlee was born on Oct. 3, 1931 to Virgil and Mary Etta Stone Plumlee. He graduated Nocona High School where he played baseball. He married LaVerne Wright on Feb. 12, 1976 in Carlsbad, NM and they were together 43 years. He drove deliver trucks at an early age and helping his wife, LaVerne with “LaVerne’s Alterations” and working in dry cleaning into his 80’s.

He is preceded in death with his wife, LaVerne, his parents, son, Steve Bishop and sister, Thelma Kaler.

He is survived by his children, Jerrine Drannon, Stratford, OK, Dan Finch, Bellvue, NE, Twila Kirkpatrick, Albuquerque, NM, Garlan Plumlee, Carlsbad, NM, Nathan Miller, Albuquerque, NM, Kenneth Miller, Longview, WA; sisters, Leita Roper, Edmond, OK, Jo Ritchie, Nocona; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Care Center, 306 Carolyn Rd., Nocona, TX 76255.