Juice earns ‘grand’ title

Juice, a five-year-old Labrador Retriever owned and trained by Joel Moore of Bowie, came home with the grand hunter retriever title won at The Grand, a national competition of the Hunting Retriever Club. Moore and Juice traveled to Kentucky last week for the event where dogs compete in tests that duplicate hunting conditions including land, water and upland tests. Only 15 dogs were titled out of the nearly 800 competing. To become a grand the dog and trainer must pass the tests twice with 320 points. This was Juice’s second trip to the grand after a 2018 run. Moore says Juice has the genetics adding, “I knew she could do it, it’s just getting her there. The pair underwent a week of intensive training the week prior to the competition to get them ready physically and mentally. Moore says it is definitely a “team effort.” Pitch, a Golden Retriever, also competed, but the trainer says her inexperienced got her, but he expects her to move forward in the future. (Courtesy photo)