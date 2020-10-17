Lady Eagles face-off against Bowie

The Montague Lady Eagles came to Bowie on Tuesday and won against both the seventh and eighth grade A teams.

The Lady Eagles won against the seventh grade team in straight sets while the match against the eighth grade team went to three sets.

The first set the seventh grade Lady Cottontails initially hung with Montague.

Eventually the Lady Eagles took control serving as Railey Martin finished out the final seven points for Montague to win 25-12.

The second set was more competitive early on with the score locked at 10-10. After that though, the Lady Eagles took control going on a 9-1 run. Bowie could not answer back as Montague won 25-16 to win the match.

The match against the Lady Cottontails eighth grade team was a bit more competitive. Bowie was in control from the beginning of the first set up 7-3. The Lady Eagles closed to within two points 11-9, but the Lady Cottontails extended their lead to a commanding 21-14 lead.

Montague stormed back to cut the lead to 24-21, but it looked like Bowie was going to close out the set. Miracoulosly, the Lady Eagles came back to tie the set at 25-25.

From there it was back and forth for the next nine points as both teams had a chance at set point, but neither could go up by two points.

In the end it did not matter. Montague won the set 30-29 since junior high rules do not allow sets to continue past that score.

The second set saw the Lady Cottontails again get out to a big lead early up 8-2. The Lady Eagles again came back to cut the score within two points 11-9.

From there Bowie won nine of the next 10 points thanks to Cailyn Johns powerful serves to go up 20-10.

The Lady Cottontails did not allow Montague to come back this time as they won the set 25-14 to force a third and final set.

There was no dramatic ending to the match. The Lady Eagles Ava Johnson got hot from the service line and helped Montague win 10 straight points that powered the team to win 15-4 in the third set to win the match.

