Lady Indians beat Bowie in five-set thriller

The Nocona Lady Indians had to battle Bowie on the Lady Rabbits senior night to stay near the top of the district standings.

It went five sets and the Lady Indians came out on top, but Bowie went another level than the first matchup almost a month ago.

A nice thing before the action started was senior night. While the Lady Rabbits honored their seniors, Jayci Logan, Lexi Kirkham and Katy Higgins, there also was time made to honor Nocona senior Jessica Dingler. She missed the Lady Indians last home game due to illness, missing her senior night.

Before the hardcore competition started, it was a nice reminder these communities can come together and look out for the other. Even in smallest gestures can mean a lot.

Nocona’s authoritative straight sets win in the first match was on everyone’s mind as the first set played out. The Lady Indians took control early and never looked back while the Lady Rabbits never got anything good going.

Nocona’s 10-5 lead grew to 21-9 with no hope of a raging comeback from Bowie. The Lady Indians won the set 25-10 to take the lead.

With such a one-sided start, would this be another straight sets win from Nocona or would the Lady Rabbits show some fight.

Bowie let it be known early in the second set that the first set was going to be an anomaly. The Lady Rabbits jumped out to an early 7-3 lead, but the Lady Indians came back to cut the lead to 8-7.

From there the middle of the set was all Bowie, going on a 9-1 run to extend the lead almost to double-digits 17-8. Nocona fought back and cut the lead to 19-16.

Looking like the Lady Indians might come back and steal the set after controlling it, the Lady Rabbits finished strong, winning the set 25-21.

With the score tied, the third set was a back-and-forth affair. An early 12-8 lead from Nocona was erased as both teams battled to a tie 20-20. Bowie got the advantage going up 23-20, but the Lady Indians came back to tie the score at 25-25. From there, Nocona won the next two points to win the set 27-25 and take back the lead.

The fourth set was similar to the third. The teams were locked at 10-10 and 15-15 as neither team could get much momentum to grab a lead.

As the set wound down, it was the Lady Rabbits who took control, going on a streak at just the right moment to win 25-22 and force a fifth and final set.

After two competitive sets that went both ways previously, the fifth set was expected to be similar. Instead, The Lady Indians got hot to start out the set, winning the first eight straight points.

Playing to 15 points instead of 25, any lead is multiplied in the fifth set since there are less points to play for in the set. Bowie shook off that start to play the rest of the set competitively, but could not make up that eight point lead. Nocona won 15-7 to win the match 3-2.

