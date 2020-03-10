Lady Rabbits easily win 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits closed out the first round of district play on Tuesday at home with a win against Breckinridge.

The Lady Rabbits took it to the winless in district Lady Buckaroos, winning in straight sets.

Bowie won the first two sets by quite the margin and little drama with scores of 25-14 and 25-10.

The third set was a bit more competitive as Breckinridge was not willing to just roll over for the Lady Rabbits. Still, Bowie closed the set well to win 25-22.

The win ends the first round of district play. The Lady Rabbits three losses against Holliday, Nocona and Henrietta all came against teams that finished above them in the district standings.

Whichever team wins between Nocona and Henrietta should only be one game above Bowie in the standings.

While fourth place is still a playoff appearance, if the Lady Rabbits want to avoid playing a district champion in the bi-district round they will be working on trying to move up in the standings.

Bowie next travels to Henrietta to play at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Junior high

The Bowie Junior High teams hosted Paradise and Breckinridge on Sept. 26 and Monday night.

Against Paradise, both eighth grade teams struggled. The eighth grade A team lost with scores of 25-15 and 25-15. Harlei Hudson led the team with three service aces and Cailyn Johns had two blocks and one kill.

The eighth grade B team lost with scores of 25-3 and 25-6.

The seventh grade A team came away with a win with set scores of 25-22 and 25-15.

Unfortunately, the seventh grade B team lost with set scores of 25-16 and 25-17.

