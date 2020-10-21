Lady Rabbits win at City View 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second straight district game at City View on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits had little issue taking down the Lady Mustangs in straight sets.

The scores grew more one-sided as the match went on as Bowie broke City View’s will with the scores 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13.

Jayci Logan led the team with 10 kills and two blocks. Taygon Jones led the team with 12 digs and added five kills. Neely Price led the team with 18 assists and two service aces.

It was the type of game where every girl got to play at the end as the team heads into the final week of district play.

The Lady Rabbits final district match will be at Breckenridge at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

