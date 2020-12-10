October 6, 2020

ROANOKE – Linda Ramsey, partner, lover, and best friend of Jack Ramsey died on Oct. 6, 2020 at her home in Roanoke, TX.

At Linda’s request, there will be no memorial service.

In addition to Jack, she is survived by daughter, Davina Nichols and husband, David, Keller and grandsons, Matthew Nichols, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Brandon Nichols, Norman, OK. Go Sooners.

Linda wanted everyone to know how special Matthew and Brandon are and how much they meant to her. She was proud of being their Mimi and returned their love every chance she had. She shared many special moments with them from birth to adulthood.

She is also survived by sisters, Patsy McGhee and husband, Jimmie, Wichita Falls, Mary Shytles and husband, Paul, Abilene and Peggy Moore, Blossom; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; a special cousin, Gary Johnson with whom she shared many summer bike rides.

Linda asks that, in her memory, donations be made to Wichita Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76302. Visit: wfafb.org

Linda and her family also want to give special thanks to Good Samaritan Society Hospice, with extra-special heartfelt gratitude to Rosa and Nanette.

