April 15, 1939 – October 18, 2020

WAXAHACHIE – Lois Carol Ewan, 81, Waxahachie, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandson, nephews and great-nephews.

Lois was born on April 15, 1939 in Denton to Earl Coleman and Eleanor Daniel Coleman. She attended schools in Denton and in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1957. She attended North Texas University and worked for many years as a legal secretary.

Lois married Wilson Jack Ewan in Denton on June 24, 1961; he passed away on Oct. 8, 2005. Lois will be remembered by her loved ones for her red hair, her spunk, her mischievous sense of humor and her creativity – she was an avid painter, crafter and musician.

Lois lived with her nephew and wife, Ed and Pam Beaird, whom she was especially close with in Waxahachie. Her family is eternally grateful for the love and devotion she received in their care over the last five years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, infant son, Jack Jr. and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Mark SoRelle.

She is survived by her step-mother Joan Cohagen, Denton; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Dayna Ewan, Bowie; sister and brother-in-laws, Evelyn and Lou Bush, Austin, Rick and Cathy Coleman, Texoma, Patti and Mike Pennington, Sanger, Lisa and Robbie McCarty, Denton; grandson and wife, Coleman and Gina Ewan; great-grandsons, Braylin and Eli, Vernon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and who loved her dearly in return.

