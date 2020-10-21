Love of music drives new BJH band director

Robert Frick started the school year as new band director at Bowie Junior High School. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

Robert Frick has taken his love of music and for the past 22 years worked to instill that same joy in the young people he teaches.

Frick joined the staff of Bowie Junior High School this year arriving in Bowie from the Childress Independent School District where he was high school and junior high school director the past six years.

Born in Denver, CO, the 47-year-old grew up in Arkansas and Oklahoma primarily in the Norman area. After graduating from Little Axe High School, he attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK, where he earned his bachelor of music education in 1998 and his master’s of music in 2003.

As he considered a career Frick recalls he wanted to be an electrical engineer, but laughed physics was an obstacle so he turned to his love of music. During high school and college he took part in band and choir.

“In fifth grade I wanted to play the trumpet, but my parents could not afford it, so I went to the coronet. Later I switched to tuba in eighth grade. It was better than I thought it would be,” states Frick.

In college he loved to sing and says he was on his way to be an opera singer, but he talked himself out of it noting the hard work and discipline needed for that.

