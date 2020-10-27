July 12, 1976 – October 24, 2020

NOCONA – Martha Johnson Hill, 44, died on Oct. 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Minister James Messer officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Lemons, John Speights, Brycen Hill, William Ates, Alva Towery and Terry Turner.

Hill was born on July 12, 1976 to James and Doris Jett Hill in Fort Worth. She was devoted to God and a member of the Abundant Life Church in Nocona.

She is survived by her parents, James and Doris Hill, Nocona; children, Kattie Sanders, Saint Jo, Emily Johnson, Grand Prairie, Kelsey Johnson, Grand Prairie and Toby Sampson, Nocona; brothers, Jimmy and Jacky Hill both of Nocona; three grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to a go-fund-me account for Martha Johnson funeral expenses.