Mask exemption returns; county fatalities rise by 1

UPDATE- On Oct. 17, County Judge Kevin Benton reported the mask exemption is lifted after state and local health officials reported a large jump in positive cases. Please see related story.

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Due to its ongoing low active COVID-19 case count, Montague County has once again qualified for a mask exemption.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said Thursday he has filed for the exemption and the county is again on the list of mask-exempt counties in Texas.

In a letter dated Oct. 14, Benton stated: “This does not mean you cannot wear a mask if you deem it judicious to do so. I am sure many of you continue to hear of or know individuals who have contracted COVID-19. Again, each of you should use your common sense when it comes to your health and the health of your family and friends.”

He continues even though the governor’s guidelines state the county qualifies to be mask exempt, “each business and school district still retains the authority to enforce the wearing of face coverings while in their facilities or on their property.”

As of Oct. 16 Montague County’s daily health report shows 241 total cases with 225 confirmed through testing and 16 probable. Active cases were at 27 with 25 confirmed and two probable. The fatalities also increased by one Wednesday as a 60-year-old Nocona woman reportedly died from the virus.

