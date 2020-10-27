May 10, 1952 – October 23, 2020

BOWIE – Michael Frank Meyer, 68, Bowie, TX, died Oct. 23, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Meyer was born May 10, 1952 in Riverside, CA to Robert and Ruth (Wilson) Meyer. He worked as a mechanic and a welder for many years and enjoyed traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother William “Billy” Meyer and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Meyer; son, Stephen Rysavy; brothers, Robert “Bob” Meyer and Ted Meyer; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.