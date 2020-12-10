December 25, 1959 – October 7, 2020

NOCONA – Nancy Johnson Nell, 61, Nancy died on Oct. 7, 2020 in Denton, TX.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

Nell was born on Dec. 25th, 1959 to Eldon Johnson and Jane (Taylor) Johnson. She began school in Nocona and graduated from Olney High School. She later earned her nursing license as a licensed practical nurse through Vernon Regional College and worked as a nurse for 30 years at hospitals in Wichita Falls, Bowie and Nocona. She married Jerry Nell on Oct. 5, 1985. In 2011 she was voted by the Kemp Center for the Arts as their featured artist at the 14th Annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival.

She is survived by her children, Christy Patty, Tifini Phelps, Jeremy Nell and Cody Nell and nine grandchildren.