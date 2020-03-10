New BHS assistant principal calls teaching her ‘calling’

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Tara Francis says teaching was “a calling,” but her career choice was no big surprise coming from a family full of educators.

Francis is the new assistant principal at Bowie High School launching her “official” career as an administrator after six years in the classroom.

Elizabeth Ward, the former assistant principal who began in August 2019, moved into the freshman/sophomore counselor’s job during the summer, creating the vacancy.

The enthusiastic Francis is excited about the new job and moving forward in her administrative career. Born in Longview, the 29-year-old grew up in Mount Pleasant. She and her husband, Bryan, live in Argyle and have two “fur-children.”

