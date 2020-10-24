Nocona General deals with sick doctors, treating 4-5 in hospital with COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to hit close to home as Nocona General Hospital has dealt with sick health care providers, as well as the loss of a longtime staff member to the virus.

Despite a difficult past few weeks, Lance Meekins chief executive officer, says the hospital is working to serve the community and county the best way it can.

On Wednesday, he said the hospital had cared for a number of virus cases on and off, but at mid-week had four or five cases with plenty of capacity in the hospital

“We have six beds reserved for COVID patients, four are filled. NGH is licensed for 22 beds, but four are still not open as they are being updated,” Meekins explained.

