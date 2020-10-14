Nov. 3 early voting opens

Early voting began Tuesday and will run through Oct. 30 for the Nov. 3 general elections.

A large turnout is expected as with most presidential elections. Along with the federal elections, there will be many big state races decided including senator and state representatives. Locally, Montague County does not have any contested races, and there will be city council elections in Bowie and Nocona and races in Bowie and Montague Independent School Districts.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said early voting will be set up at three locations: Montague County Annex Community Room at Montague, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Oct. 13-30.

There will be two evenings with later hours open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 only at the Montague County Annex Community Room location.

Polling locations and sample ballots will be available at the county website: co.montague.tx.us, click elections.

