Pandemic year prompts Bowie Chamber to request term extension

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc not only with lives but with organizations and their activities.

Members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce received a letter from Board President Kory Hooks this week asking them how they would like the board of directors to move forward in the new year.

In the letter Hooks states the fourth quarter of the year is an important time for the chamber as it nominates new members for the board and elects new officers.

“Given the crazy circumstances of 2020 the current chamber board is requesting to serve another term. This request comes as the opportunity to serve and grow the board was immediately halted along with all other business. The current board would like to accomplish what it originally set out to do. This request must be voted on by our entire membership. We are asking you to cast your ballot and turn it in to us,” states the chamber president.

Members are asked to check either vote to extend the current board or vote to move forward with nominating new officers.

