March 6, 1931 – October 20, 2020

BOWIE – Phyllis Ann Dodson, 89, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 20, 2020.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, a memorial service will be on a later date.

Phyllis was born March 6, 1931 in Wewoka, OK to Raymond and Lottie (Davenport) Deel. She attended Valley View High School, and graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in education. On Aug. 28, 1953 Phyllis married Dale Roach Dodson in Austin. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 25 years, and after retiring, she assisted Dale with his accounting practice.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale R. Dodson, and brother, Kenneth Ray Deel.

Phyllis is survived by her son, David Wayne Dodson, Spring; daughter, Dana Clay, Bowie; grandchildren, Robert Dale Dodson, Kenneth David Dodson both of Dallas, Elizabeth Anne Naus, Pantego, George William Clay V., Brentwood, TN and Dale Raymond Clay, Nashville and 10 great-grandchildren.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Phyllis to the Bowie Senior Citizen’s Project at 501 Pelham, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

