Prairie Valley hosted meet challenges area runners

Prairie Valley had its cross country meet on Wednesday with more than 50 area high school runners competing including Saint Jo and Bellevue.

The Saint Jo boy’s team finished ahead of the host team in first place while the Prairie Valley girls finished second overall. The rest of the schools did not have five runners to compete as teams.

The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who finished second overall with a time of 18:49. His teammates Collin Thomas (fourth), Josh Bogel (ninth), Noble Koelzer (12th) and Brice Durham (23rd) all combined to come ahead overall.

The Lady Bulldogs had Molly Gilleland finish eighth overall with a time of 15:38. The top five runners for the team included Hailey Winkler finishing 11th, Karagan Ritchie finishing 14th, Brianna Harris finishing 15th and Emily Carpenter finishing 20th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knew the times would not be a factor since the course was much harder, but she was proud of how her girls ran considering all of them had played a volleyball match the night before.

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs finished second overall as Tyler Winkler finished fifth overall with a time of 19:22.

Michael Cole joined him in the top 10 finishing 10th. Konner Ritchie and Isaac Yeargin finished 16th and 17th while Aydan Sampson finished 22nd to round out the team.

Coach Seth Stephens thought the challenging terrain and steep inclines was a good change of pace for his team to experience.

The Bellevue girl’s team runner Sky-Lar Embry finished third overall with a time of 14:18. Grace Martin was not far behind in fifth place while Austin Ford and Cirsten Allen finished 13th and 21st.

The Eagles top runner was Jayson Gill who finished 13th with at time of 21:55. Teammate Kason Roper, Josh Benson and Leland Sims finished 19-21.

