Prairie Valley, Saint Jo run in heat

Prairie Valley and Saint Jo cross country teams ran at Midway and Muenster on Wednesday morning.

Both Bulldog teams were the only full teams at Midway while the Panther boy’s team finished third overall.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team was led by Tyler Winkler who finished second overall with a time of 20:11. The top five runners for the Bulldogs included Elijah Croxton finishing third, Michael Cole finishing fifth, Tyson Eaterling finishing 10th and Konner Ritchie finishing 11th.

Coach Seth Stephens felt like his team ran well overall despite tough conditions.

“We ran a little slower than I wanted us to, but the heat was probably a factor there,” Stephens said. “Even though we’re running a little later this year for district there’s a good chance we’ll have one of those hot days at district so it was good for us to race on a hotter day.”

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Hailey Winkler who finished fourth overall with a time of 17:46. The top five runners were not far behind. Karagan Ritchie finished fifth, Molly Gilleland finished sixth, Emily Carpenter finished eighth and Veronica Gutierrez finished 10th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her girls ran great and was glad her top five runners earned medals finishing in the top 10.

“That was exciting for those girls to medal,” Carpenter said. “Cross country is usually a thankless sport, so I was proud of how well all our runners represented us.”

The Saint Jo boy’s were led by Collin Thomas, who finished third overall with a time of 20:02. Teammate Kile Thurman was not far behind as he finished fourth overall. The rest of the team saw Joshua Vogel finishing 20th, Noble Koelzer finishing 26th and Brice Durham finishing 41st.

The Panthers next run at Lindsay on Oct. 14 while Prairie Valley’s next scheduled meet is a district preview meet on Oct. 21.

To see results for all of the high school runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.