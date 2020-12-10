December 24, 1970 – August 2, 2020

IOWA PARK – Rae Lynn Morris Edenfield, 49, Iowa Park, TX died Aug. 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at First Christian Church in Iowa Park.

Rae was born Dec. 24, 1970 to Paul and Marilyn Morris in Fort Worth. She was a 1989 graduate of Bowie High School. She had one son Troy Edenfield III. Rae was employed with URHCS from 1991 to 2005 in Wichita Falls.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Dovie Morris, Meda Roberts, Rueben and Pauline White and brother, Scott Morris.

She is survived by her son, Troy Edenfield III; parents, Paul and Marilyn Morris; long time companion, Terry Morris; sister, Karla Herron, husband, Steve; sister-in-law, Pat Morris; many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

