Saint Jo cross country runs well at Lindsay

The Saint Jo cross country team ran well at Lindsay on Wednesday despite running against only bigger schools.

The boy’s team finished third overall behind 4A Gainesville and 2A Alvord, but finished ahead of 2A Lindsay and 3A S&S Consolidated.

The strong winds affected some parts of the race according to Coach Lyndon Cook, including the beginning of the race with it blowing right at the runners.

The Panthers were led by Collin Thomas who finished sixth overall with a time of 18:29. Kile Thurman joined him among the top 10, finishing ninth overall.

Teammates Noble Koelzer, Josua Vogel and Brice Durham finished in 21st, 23rd and 40th place.

Saint Jo has one more scheduled meet before district, running at 9:30 a.m. at Nocona on Oct. 21.

To read the full story and see times for all Saint Jo High School runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.