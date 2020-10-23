August 9, 1949 – October 17, 2020

BOWIE – Sandra Pauline Badgwell, 71, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 17, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, a private memorial will be on a later date.

Sandra was born Aug. 9, 1949 in Oshkosh, NE to Roy and Priscilla (Albee) Jordan. She graduated in 1967 from Clinton High School in Clinton, OK. Sandra then moved to Bowie and married Lester Stump, and the couple raised two sons, Matthew and Brian. Sandra worked as a seamstress at Haggar Slacks for 15 years. She then moved to Laughlin, NV and worked in the casinos. In 2011 Sandra moved back to Bowie and retired as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and fishing. She loved her grandchildren and animals dearly and always planned all holidays and family gatherings.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Gladys Noetzelman and husband, Jerry Parr.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Matthew Wayne Parr and wife, Rhonda, Dayton, NV and Brian Keith Parr, Carson City, NV; sisters, Sharon Wilson and Shelly Wilson, both of Bowie; brother, Davy Jordan, Othello, WA; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren;

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

