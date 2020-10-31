Scarecrow winners named 10/31/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0 Dusty the scarecrow entry from Henry Insurance won first place in the first scarecrow decorating contest presented by the Bowie Community Development Board. (News photo) Winners of the Scarecrow Stroll decorated scarecrow contests were announced this week by the Bowie Community Development Board based on Facebook polling. Laura Hefley and Jennifer Heugatter of Henry Insurance hold Dusty their winning scarecrow, who had an unfortunate encounter with storm winds and came down from his roost out front. Cindy Roller (Red Riding Hood) and Mayor Gaylynn Burris (Cruella de Ville) made the presentation. Julie Hopkins of Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, accepted second place. Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page accepted third place for the fire department’s firefighter scarecrow sliding down the traditional fire pole. (Photos by Barbara Green)
