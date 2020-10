The Montague County Sheriff’s office hosted a “National Night Out,” event Thursday in Montague welcoming citizens to meet the officers, learn about programs and enjoy hot dogs, ice cream and snacks. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said he was pleased with the turnout and he hopes to welcome even more people next year. See more photos from the event in the mid-week Bowie News. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Youngsters use the intoxication goggles and toss a ball seeing the effects of drugs or alcohol. Bowie Police also took part in the sheriff’s night out event.