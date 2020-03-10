Springer, Luther go to runoff election for Senate seat

The election season will go on even longer as there was no clear majority winner in Tuesday’s emergency election for the District 30 Texas Senate seat.

District 68 Texas Rep. Drew Springer and Shelley Luther, a political newcomer, will move on to a runoff election coming out of the six-person race with only 164 votes separating them. No date for the runoff has been announced by Governor Greg Abbott.

Luther took eight of the 14 counties in District 30 and Springer won six.

District 30 Texas Senate seat election results