State Senate District 30 runoff set Dec. 19

Governor Greg Abbott set the special runoff election for State Senate District 30 for Dec. 19.

District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer, Muenster, will face Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, Pilot Point.

The two were a virtual tie in the Sept. 29 emergency election, but neither got the 50 percent plus one majority needed to take the seat in the six-man race. Luther was the top vote-getter with only 164 votes separating her and Springer.

The winner of the Dec. 19 election will fill out the nearly two years left on Pat Fallon’s term. Fallon left the seat to run for Congress.

Senate District 30 encompasses Archer, Clay, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young Counties. It also includes parts of Collin and Denton Counties.