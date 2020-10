Nocona High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday night as the Indians play Callisburg. Senior candidates for homecoming queen and king are: (Front) Maddie Ferguson, Laci Stone, Averee Kleinhans and Kylie Rose. (Back) Trent Sappington, Hank Ulbig, Landry McCasland and Colton Russell. The crowning ceremony will take place during half-time Friday night. (Photo by Todd Peterson)