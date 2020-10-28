Two more county deaths attributed to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the nation, and Montague County as two more deaths were reported this week moving total fatalities to nine.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said Monday he has learned of one death in Bowie, a male patient in his 80s and one death in Nocona. However, he emphasized those deaths are not “verified” through a death certificate which will take up to 10 days to be filed and be reflected on the state dashboard of statistics.

Pandemic cases continue to escalate in Montague County jumping up 60 since Oct. 19 reported McCaig. As of Oct. 27 there were 279 positive cases confirmed by testing and 27 probable for a total of 306. Active case confirmed at 30 with eight probable.

As of Monday the Department of Health Services reports there have been 862,375 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Texas with 17,504 fatalities in the state and an estimated 91,885 active cases in the state.

Health officials have expressed growing concerns about group activities especially as colder weather arrives and people move indoors.

