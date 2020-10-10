Vintage lens captures winning image in state fair contest

By BARBARA GREEN

The 2020 State Fair of Texas may have been cancelled in its traditional glory, but folks still competed for the coveted blue ribbon in all the arts, food and crafts categories.

Bowie’s Joel Moore brought home a first-place blue rosette for a black and white photograph in the people division of the contest. He also won a third-place for domestic animal photography.

The State Fair of Texas would ordinarily welcome at least 2.5 million people to Fair Park during its 24-day run. This year a drive-through small version has been scheduled to allow folks a chance to take a photo with Big Tex and enjoy some fair food like Fletcher corny dogs.

Moore works as assistant fire chief with the City of Bowie Fire Department, but he also has many other interests including training hunting retriever dogs and photography. This was his first time entering the fair photography contest as he returns to a hobby he first enjoyed more than 25 years ago when film was king.

“It just sort of happened going back to the camera. I saw a sale three or four years back and thought I would pick it up again. Then I just started shooting,” said Moore.

