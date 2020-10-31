Volleyball Playoffs Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finally got past Brock on Thursday night in their bi-district game.

The Lady Indians beat the two-seed 3-1 at Mineral Wells to continue their season into the area round.

The Lady Eagles program has haunted this senior class, ending their playoff runs in volleyball in two years and in basketball the last two seasons.

Nocona came out fired up to start the game, blitzing Brock in the first set to win 25-11. The Lady Eagles got some things going and won the second set 25-17 to tie the match up.

The next two sets were both competitive and required execution down the stretch of both to come away with the win. In both sets the Lady Indians did winning 25-22 and 25-21 to win the match 3-1.

Nocona is scheduled to play Sonora in the area round on Nov. 2-3. Playoff information is not yet known.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs came back to beat Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district playoff game in five sets on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs won the final two sets to win 3-2 against the Lady Pirates.

Perrin-Whitt won the first and third sets in a competitive way 25-20 and 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead.

Facing match set, Prairie Valley buckled down and took control of the fourth set to win 25-16. In the fifth set the Lady Bulldogs were still running off of that momemtum as they built a lead and won 15-9, winning the match 3-2.

Emily Carpenter had a career high 31 kills and also passed out 17 assists. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 27 assists and Brianna Harris came up big with four blocks at the net to go along with 12 kills.

Details for the area game are still being worked out, but the Lady Bulldogs are planning for the game to be played on Nov. 2.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won their bi-district playoff game against Graford on Thursday night.

The Lady Bears got the win in four sets winning 3-1, with the last two sets won with authority.

After splitting the first two sets that could have gone either way with scores 25-23 Gold-Burg and 25-21 Lady Rabbits, the Lady Bears took their play to another level. Gold-Burg won set three 25-17 and set four 25-18 to win the match.

It is the program’s second bi-district win in the last three seasons. Gold-Burg hopes to add an area win to the list of accomplishments this season.

The Lady Bears play Evant at 7 p.m. at Goldley on Nov. 3.

