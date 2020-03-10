Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat rival Forestburg at home on senior night Tuesday to close out the first round of district play.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Horns, winning their third straight game against 1A competition.

Saint Jo got out to a lead early 7-3. Forestburg had trouble summoning consistent enough offense to make up any margin while the Lady Panthers stayed consistent throughout the first set, winning 25-15.

The second set was not much better for the Lady Horns as Saint Jo’s lead quickly grew to double-digits.

Forestburg made the Lady Panthers work for the majority of their points with long rallies, but a good attack at the net usually ended them for Saint Jo as it won 25-12.

The Lady Horns tried to summon the energy to mount a comeback, but it was not meant to be that night. The Lady Panthers continued to play solid volleyball.

Forestburg was maybe trying a bit too hard that night. The team equaled the amount of kills it had with hitting errors as its players willed themselves to put just a little bit more on some shots to try and put pressure on Saint Jo’s defense.

The Lady Panthers made few mistakes as they rolled on to win the third set 25-9 to win the match and give their four seniors a happy senior night.

Saint Jo next plays at Alvord at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. Forestburg travels to Chico to play at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won on senior night Tuesday while picking up a district win against Harrold.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets with set scores of 25-9, 25-22 and 25-14.

Gold-Burg did a lot of damage serving the ball. Sadie Whitaker had a run of 13 straight serves. Sister Shadie Whitaker had a streak of nine serves. Setter Kelly Contreras had 11 straight serves.

It was not all just serving the ball though. Setters Contreras and Taylor Lyons stepped up with their coverage and ran the offense in transition. Ashlyn Brown’s presence at the net caused damage all night.

The win was important because the team has a rematch against Prairie Valley, a team that beat the Lady Bears a little more than a week ago.

The game tips off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Prairie Valley’s gym.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to the always tough 2A Archer City at home Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs lost in straight sets, but the second set was as close as any set could be. The set scores were 25-11, 25-23 and 25-12.

Emily Carpenter led the team with seven kills while Molly Gilleland was right behind her with five kills. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 13 assists.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter did not think her team played its best, but with some 1A teams next to play, she is feeling good where her team is.

One is soon as Prairie Valley hosts a rematch against Gold-Burg at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

