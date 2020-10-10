Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won an important district game against fellow 1A opponent Harrold on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Hornets.

Though Prairie Valley did not play its best match, it played well enough to win with set scores 25-9, 25-14 and 25-18.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 18 kills and added 13 assists.

Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 17 assists.

Molly and Randi Gilleland led the team with three service aces apiece.

Brianna Harris had one block at the net while adding five kills.

The Lady Bulldogs next host Electra at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost at 2A Alvord on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets with scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.

Setter Kaitline Harris led the team with nine assists.

Kayden Skidmore had a team high six kills and added seven assists. Hannah Reyling pitched in four kills.

The Lady Panthers next play at Poolville at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost against 2A Chico on the road Tuesday night.

The tall and tough Lady Dragons won in straight sets with set scores 25-11, 25-10 and 25-10.

Athena Britain led the team with three kills and nine digs while Faith Moore had four assists.

Coach Cori Hayes thought his team had some good rallies with Chico.

Unfortunately, the daunting 2A matchup was just too overwhelming to overcome.

The Lady Horns next play at Lindsay at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost to Petrolia on Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Bears started okay, but the Lady Pirates would win in straight sets with scores 25-16, 25-11 and 25-9.

There were some moments of brightness. The defense played well overall and Kelly Contreras had a point where she served six times in a row. It was not enough that night to get the win.

Gold-Burg next plays at Bryson at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

