Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs beat 2A Petrolia at home Saturday morning in a match that went to five sets.

It was a game of many ups and downs for the Lady Bulldogs, culminating with a fifth set that could have gone either way.

The 2A Lady Pirates came in with all the confidence being the bigger team from the bigger school. They showed it in the first set, winning with little trouble with the score 25-14.

Prairie Valley settled down after that and played well in the second and third set. It was more competitive than the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs won both with scores 25-21 and 25-20 to take the lead.

The fourth set Prairie Valley fell behind due to some bad passing and never recovered. Petrolia won the set easily 25-11 and the Lady Bulldogs knew they had to shake off the sting from that set if they wanted to win the fifth and final set.

Neither team could pull ahead of the other by much. It required some extra points since the winning team had to be ahead by two points, but in the end Prairie Valley pulled it out 17-15 to win the match 3-2.

The team will need all of the good momentum it can get as it next faces district favorite Bryson.

The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Bryson.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears picked up an important district win against Electra on Saturday.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Tigers with set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-13.

Gold-Burg did a lot of damage with its monster serving and aggressive defensive coverage.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of her team overall for winning in such a definitive way. The Lady Bears next play against 2A Windthorst at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 in their final home game.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were overmatched against 2A Lindsay at home on Friday night.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets with little problem despite the Lady Panthers playing as well as they could expect with the set scores 25-13, 25-8 and 25-8.

Kayden Skidmore, Hannah Reyling and Kaitline Harris led the team with four kills each. Skidmore led the team with six assists while Harris had five. Kassidy Pitman led the team with 11 digs while Elaina Everson had 10.

Thankfully, Saint Jo only plays 1A opponents for the rest of the regular season, traveling to Perrin-Whitt to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns took a set off of 2A Alvord at home on Friday despite being down some players.

Unfortunately, the win in set one (25-23) did not carry over to the rest of the match as the Lady Bulldogs won the next three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-12.

Keeleigh Burnam led the team with seven kills, Katie Willett had four assists and Athena Britain had 11 digs. Kendall Cross along with Britain and Willett each had four service aces to lead to the team.

The Lady Horns next play at Poolville at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.