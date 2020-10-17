Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs took care of business against Electra at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs not only won in straight sets 3-0, but won in a dominant fashion with scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-11.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 20 kills and two blocks while Veronica Gutierrez had 24 assists. Brianna Harris and Karagan Ritchie added five kills apiece while Harris collected one block.

Seniors Hailey Winkler and Molly Gilleland collected a combined 33 digs and were singled out for their good passing that helped spark the offense.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to Bryson to play at 10 a.m. on July 17.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians did what they needed to do to pick up a straight sets win at Breckenridge on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Buckaroos, but the match was closer than expected.

Nocona won with scores 25-20, 25-13 and 25-22. Coach Tanya Samples thought her team could have played less sloppy, but was proud they got the win.

As of Thursday, the Lady Indians are in a three-way tie for first place in the district with Holliday and Henrietta. Nocona beat the Lady Bearcats, but Henrietta recently gave the Lady Eagles their first loss in district.

With two of their last three games played against those teams, the Lady Indians will have to be on point at this point of the season. The one game that is not against those teams is at rival Bowie at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers at least can say they played their final 2A opponent this season when they traveled to Poolville on Tuesday.

Besides a close second set, that was all the positive as the Lady Monarchs won in straight sets.

The Lady Panthers lost with scores 25-8, 25-21 and 25-9.

Coach Charlie Hamilton thought her team played well in the second set when things were clicking for her team. The other two sets saw the team struggle with serve-receive which put them in a bind they never recovered from.

The Lady Panthers final home game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 against Graford.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns had trouble at 2A Lindsay on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets with little trouble from the Lady Horns, with scores 25-5, 25-10 and 25-4.

Athena Britain and Faith Moore each had one kill. Katie Willett assisted on both kills. Rebeca Sanchez had eight digs in the back row. Bailey Payne and Kendal Cross each had one service ace.

Coach Cori Hayes tried to see the positive playing against the much bigger team. He thought the defense was coming along well.

Forestburg next hosts Perrin-Whitt at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at Bryson on Tuesday night.

The Cowgirls won in straight sets, but the Lady Bears did not just roll over for them.

Gold-Burg competed well, but just could not grasp control of any of the sets after falling behind with scores 25-16, 25-14 and 25-18.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her girls fought hard and gave it their all, but it was not enough against one of the district favorites.

Gold-Burg next plays at Harrold at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.