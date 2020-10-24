Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up their third straight district title on Tuesday with a win against Graford.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets in definitive fashion with set scores 25-6, 25-15 and 25-20.

Hannah Reyling led the team with 15 kills, Kayden Skidmore had 15 assists and six kills, Kaitline Harris had 14 assists and Kassidy Pitman had 12 digs.

Coach Charlie Hamilton was proud her girls wrapped up the district title with one game still to play.

The bi-district window is Oct. 29-31. Look to the Bowie News social media pages for playoff information next week.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs got a big test playing at 2A Archer City on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets with set scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-17. Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills and Veronica Gutierrez had 14 assists.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her team played better than the scores indicated against the bigger Archer City team.

Besides a loss, the game was more to get ready for the team’s rematch against Bryson on Oct. 24.

Coming up just short in a five-set match a couple of days before, the teams match up again with the district title and playoff seeding stakes on the line.

The match is at 10 a.m. at Bryson.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won their final district match of the season at Harrold on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears took care of the Lady Hornets in straight sets with set scores 25-12, 25-12 and 25-18.

It was an important win since it guaranteed a playoff berth for Gold-Burg.

The Lady Bears will play their bi-district match against Graford at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Perrin-Whitt.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns played their best match of the season on Tuesday at Perrin-Whitt, but fell just short of earning their first district win.

The Lady Pirates won the five-set match, coming back and winning the final two sets against the scrappy Lady Horns.

Perrin-Whitt won the first set 25-23, but Forestburg took the lead winning sets two and three with scores of 25-21 and 25-15. The Lady Pirates won set four 25-18 and force a set five where they won 15-11.

Athena Britain led the Lady Horns with 11 kills and 23 digs.

Katie Willett led the team 17 assists and eight service aces.

Forestburg’s final game of the season was played on Friday against rival Saint Jo at home on senior night to end its season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.