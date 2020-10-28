Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers wrapped up district play undefeated against 1A opponents with a win at rival Forestburg on Friday.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0, but the Lady Horns made them work for it in the first set.

With it being senior night and the final game of the season for Forestburg, the Lady Horns came out in the first set fired up.

It was competitive throughout as the teams exchanged small leads with neither totally feeling comfortable. Up 23-22 and hoping to close out the set against favored Saint Jo, unfortunately for the Lady Horns the Lady Panthers won the next three points to win set one 25-23.

Saint Jo rolled that momentum into the next set, building an 11-4 lead and never looking back. Forestburg came on late, but the Lady Panthers won 25-13 heading into the third set.

The Lady Horns initially started well, but Saint Jo quickly took over building its lead to 15-10. From there, the Lady Panthers closed out the set on a 10-3 run to win the set 25-13 and the match 3-0.

Saint Jo will have a bye in the bi-district round thanks to winning the district title, with the area round playoffs scheduled for Nov. 2-3.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost an important game at Henrietta on Friday in four sets playing for the district runner-up slot.

The Lady Bearcats won 3-1 to secure second place in the district standings ahead of Nocona. Henrietta won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-17. The Lady Indians won the third set 25-19 and looked to be on their way back if they could win set four.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bearcats did just enough to win the set in extra points 27-25 to win the match.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 16 kills, Sydni Messer had 43 assists, Laramie Hayes had 13 digs and Taylor Newmon had two aces.

Coach Tanya Samples did not think her team played its best on Friday. Playing three playoff bound teams in district back-to-back-to-back and coming off two straight five-set matches may have affected the team negatively energy wise, but it should only prepare Nocona for the tough matches to come.

The Lady Indians are scheduled to play Brock at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Mineral Wells.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their rematch at Bryson on Saturday to earn co-district championship status.

The Lady Bulldogs won with little trouble with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and a close final set 26-24.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 17 kills and Veronica Gutierrez had 16 assists.

Having only played the Cowgirls the week previous and losing in five sets, it was a big win both morally and with helping Prairie Valley win a part of a district title for the third straight season.

“We played much better this time around,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “We made the adjustments that needed to be made prior to this game. We knew they were beatable, we just had to put in the work. Our communication on the floor was better. A lot was at stake in this game and these girls came through.”

With the teams sharing the district title, only one could get the one seed heading into the playoffs. The teams did not flip for it and instead played again on Monday at Wichita Christian.

The match went to five sets again and the Cowgirls came out on top to win the playoff seeding.

Prairie Valley is scheduled to play Perrin-Whitt on Oct. 29 in the bi-district, but the time and venue are still in question as of Tuesday.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.