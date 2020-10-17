Vote for your favorite fall scarecrow in Bowie?

It is fall in Bowie, Texas. Need proof? There are 24 scarecrows from Dusty flying away in the tornado to one that is about to give birth adorning the sidewalks of downtown Bowie.

The Bowie Community Development Board needs your help to decide the winners for the Scarecrow Sip & Stroll. How do you vote? It is simple.

Go to the Bowie Community Development Board Facebook page and like your favorite scarecrow photo in the 2020 scarecrow album by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

October’s preview to Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, Scarecrow Sip & Stroll with me, was so successful the BCDB has decided to theme December’s event, Snowman Sip & Stroll in hopes to continue the popularity of the event. Those participating locations reported more sales and foot traffic than any Sip & Stroll in the past. Participating locations will again be competing for best winter snowman decorations.

Hanging of the Greens will be on Nov. 21. Community Development welcomes volunteers with this activity beautifying Bowie. Garlands, wreaths and ribbons will be hung on the downtown street lights.

The Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival and Lighted Parade will be on Dec. 5. This year’s theme is Disney for parade floats. Registration forms are available in Community Development office at 101 East Pecan or by calling 872-6246. The Snowman Sip & Stroll will me will be on Dec. 4.

The funds collected through many of these activities help beautify our community such as the addition of the light pole banners, benches, and support the events which improve the quality of life for citizens and honor the heritage this town was built.