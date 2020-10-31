When times changes, check your smoke, CO alarms

When turning back your clocks this Sunday, test your smoke alarms and replace outdated batteries to help protect your family from home fires.

Home fires continue to be the nation’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year, North Texas Red Cross volunteers responded to more than 350 home fires across the region to help 1,700 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning.

Nearly a third of the overall fire events for the year happened last month. As cooler temperatures prevail in the area, we know that we will see an increase in the number of fire events.