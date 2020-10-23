May 12, 1928 – October 20, 2020

BOWIE – Wilma Patterson Cook Ford, 92, Bowie, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2020 in Plano, TX.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the First Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The burial will follow at Nocona Cemetery in Nocona. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wilma was born May 12, 1928 in Nocona to Elbert and Mildred (Powell) Patterson. On Aug. 13, 1946 she was united in marriage to E.M. “Cotton” Cook. Wilma later married Charles Ford on Feb. 2, 1977 and together they owned and operated Walker’s Variety Store and Russell’s Department Store in Bowie.

Wilma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie for more than 60 years. She was loved by anyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, E.W. and Mildred Patterson, husbands, E.M. “Cotton” Cook and Charles Ford, son, Charles F. Ford, daughter-in-law, Beverly Ford, brother, Wyndal Patterson and sister-in-law, Vivian Patterson.

Wilma is survived by her children, Phyllis Maddux and husband, Donald, Chico and Bobby Ford, Corsicana; daughter-in-law, Patsy Ford, Decatur; sister, Janice Pieroni, St. Augustine, FL; sister-in-law, Altonette Wood, Brownsville; grandchildren, Mike and Julie Maddux, Chico, Cindy and Chad Sheddy, Argyle, Rusty and Johna Ford, Paradise, Chrystal and Ron Holson, Sundown, Michelle and Jay Cokee, Corsicana, Glenn and Grace Ford, Corsicana and James Ford, Austin; great-grandchildren Meredith and Aaron Highsmith, Amarillo, Shane Maddux, Weatherford, Allison Maddux, Chico, Brayden Ford, Paradise, Addyson Ford, Paradise, Caycee Holson, Sundown, Carson Holson, Sundown, Samantha Ford, Corsicana and Skyler Ford, Austin and great-great-grandchildren Eili, Emelia and Callum Highsmith, Amarillo.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

