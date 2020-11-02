2 voters question ballots; administrator says all were counted on election day

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

As voter fraud allegations continue to delay any transition of presidential power at the national level, Montague County’s Elections Administrator is investigating why several voters did not have their voter history go into the state system, causing them to question if their vote counted.

Administrator Ginger Wall said she immediately began looking into this question when it was brought to her attention and has turned it over to the Texas Secretary of State’s office for further investigation. However, she emphasized all the county ballots were reconciled and every vote was counted throughout the process.

The Bowie News was contacted by a Forestburg area couple Monday afternoon about their ballot concerns. They asked their names not be published.

