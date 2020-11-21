Turkey key suspect in third grade break-in

Bowie School Resource Officer Andrew Poole helped the third grade student at Bowie Elementary investigate a whodunnit Thursday. Kimberly Duke reported a break-in at her room, but who or what could it have been was the questions.

Sgt. Josh Wolf helps the student examine clues including an open window and possible tracks of some kind. The students had to observe the clues and make a determination on what broke in. Bird seeds bags were scattered around the room leading most to feel a turkey may have been responsible. The investigation is ongoing until Thursday. (Photos by Barbara Green) See more photos in the weekend Bowie News.