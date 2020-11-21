Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their first game of the season on Tuesday at Alvord.

The Lady Indians won 66-51 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Nocona has had a late start to its season thanks to the district shutting down in person learning the previous week, but the experienced team played well enough in the first game.

It was a tight first half with the Lady Indians only leading 28-26 at halftime. After that the offense executed better and Alvord could not keep up.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 31 points despite not scoring any points in the first quarter.

Post player Karlee Brown joined her in double-digits with 13 points.

The team totaled eight 3-pointers during the game

Nocona’s next scheduled game is at 2:30 p.m. at Melissa on Nov. 21.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their opening game of the season on Tuesday at home against Chillicothe.

The Lady Bulldogs took a one-sided game 42-21 despite the Lady Eagles already having a few games under their belt.

Hailey Winkler led the team with 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Carmen Gomez scored eight points and had four assists. Molly Gilleland also chipped in eight points.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game is scheduled for noon on Nov. 24 at home against Vernon Northside.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their first game of the season on Tuesday at home against Savoy.

The Lady Panthers won by double-digits with the score 31-19.

New head coach Daniel Lindenborn was pleased to win the first game of the season, but sees a lot to improve.

“As a coaching staff, we felt the girls did well,” Lindenborn said. “Learning a new system under a different coaching staff is no easy task. We had moments where the girls ran the offense and defense very well. Everyone agrees there are many areas we can improve in. Overall, we are excited to keep moving forward and hopefully continue to improve each week.”

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at Notre Dame at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.