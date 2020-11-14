Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in county

Montague County is not being spared the surge in COVID-19 cases as the Nov. 13 state report shows 75 active cases bringing the overall case total to 455.

Of those 75 active cases, 67 were confirmed through testing and eight are listed as probable through contact or exposure.

The county’s number of fatalities remains at eight, although local health officials have confirmed several additional losses that are awaiting the completion of death certificates before they are added.

The number of active cases has jumped up significantly since Nov. 10 when they were at 58. On Nov. 2 the active cases were at 43 while on Oct. 2 there were only 17 active cases. Of the last 20 cases, 11 are from Bowie; five from Nocona, three from Sunset and one from Forestburg.