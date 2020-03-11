November 30, 1979 – October 29, 2020

BOWIE – Anthony Giambruno, 41, passed away Oct. 29, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

The family will have a celebration of life party for Anthony in the spring of 2021 in Bowie.

Anthony was born Nov. 30, 1979. He had a personality as big as the great state of Texas. A California native, Anthony moved to Texas when he was 18 and never looked back.

During the next 21 years of his life in Texas, he reconnected with family, made lifelong friends and started a family of his own. If you knew Anthony, and it seems like everyone did (even the police department) it was hard to forget him. His personality was as infectious as COVID (which he also caught before he passed). He was a great story-teller, a hustler and a horrible singer.

The one thing in life he loved more than anything was his son Ayden. He will be forever missed, especially to those he still owes money.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Donna; father Eddie; brother, David and his incredible son Ayden.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

