October 29, 1931 – November 13, 2020

NOCONA – Avis F. Robertson, 89, died on Nov. 13, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There was a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Robertson was born on Oct. 29, 1931 to William & Claudia Brown Robertson in Hale Center. He married Donna Donnell on Dec. 21, 1950 in Santa Fe, NM. Robertson worked in the lumber yard in Hale Center and then moved to Colorado in 1951, working at the lumberyard there. He moved to Texas in 1961. He was a general contractor most of his life, but also loved raising cattle and even goats at one time. Robertson was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna Robertson, son, Terry Don Robertson and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his children, Randall Robertson, Bastrop, Gary Robertson, Spanish Fort, Duane Robertson, Nocona; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.