September 3, 1954 – November 19, 2020

Bridgeport – Billy Jon Etter, who for years was the voice of KBAN and later KRJT radio, passed away on Nov. 19.

Plans for a memorial or funeral service will be announced at a later time.

He was the only son of Vera “Mama Lottie” and Floy Etter born on Sept. 3, 1954 in Odessa. The young family moved to Montague County a short time after Bill was born following in the footsteps of his grandparents who were some of the founding families of the county.

Bill is a member of the Bowie High School Class of 1973 and graduated with cum laude honors from North Texas State University in 1977 and a bachelor’s degree in radio, TV and film. During his teen years Bill was quite the entrepreneur operating a snow cone and fireworks stand.

During college, he began working at KBAN radio and later became the owner of KBAN AM and KRJT FM expanding the reach and programs of the station. Throughout his radio career, Bill’s voice became synonymous with local sports coverage, school events where he emceed the band show for many years and of course the popular radio staple Trade Fair. He was active in the community serving as a Bowie Chamber of Commerce director 1995-98, and he received an outstanding community service award from the Bowie Band Parents in 1982.

Bill retired in 1999 moving to Lake Bridgeport where he enjoying boating, swimming and spending time with friends and family, plus his beloved dogs, the late Miss Bridget and the lovable Bailey.

Bill is survived by his partner of 38 years, Darwin Bradam and extended family Josel Cook, Jerry Bradam and Craig Reavis, plus special friends Keith and Barbara Green.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter: 302 Lindsey, Bowie, TX 76230 or at friendsofthebowieanimalshelterorg.

Visit the tribute wall for Bill Etter at hawkinsfuneralhome.com.

Paid publication